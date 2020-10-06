Job hunting? See who’s hiring in Houston for the holiday season

HOUSTON – The holiday shopping season is quickly approaching, and some companies will need some extra help to fulfill orders this year.

Companies such as Target, Amazon, and FedEx are hiring seasonal workers for the holiday shopping season. For most stores this year, extra help is needed now more than ever for online order fulfillment as more consumers are shopping online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To find a seasonal job in job search websites, simply add the keyword “seasonal” or “temporary” in a search box and then type “Houston, TX” or any other city to begin your search.

Here are some of the companies hiring for the holidays this year:

Target

Target is hiring in all departments, from cashiers to several store areas such as beauty, grocery, and Starbucks.

Click here to apply.

Kohls

Kohls is hiring cashiers and stockroom associates to deliver incoming merchandise to the sales floor as efficiently as possible. The company is also hiring fulfillment associates to process online orders for customers.

Click here to apply.

FedEx

FexEx is hiring seasonal delivery drivers to quickly and efficiently deliver packages to customers during the holiday shopping season.

Click here to apply

UPS

UPS is hiring seasonal delivery drivers to deliver holiday packages to customers during the shopping season.

Click here to apply.

Burlington Stores

Burlington will hire sales associates, cashiers and stockroom associates for all Houston-area stores for the holiday season. Most stores in the area are hiring, check with your nearest Burlington store to confirm if they are hiring.

Click here to apply.

Amazon

Amazon is hiring seasonal associates for its fulfillment center in Humble.

Click here to apply.

Best Buy

Best Buy is hiring retail sales associates and cashiers, and Geek Squad specialists for their computer repair department.

Click here to apply.

DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods is hiring for the holiday season, and those who get hired will receive an additional 15% increase in hourly pay through December 31. All shifts and positions are available.

Click here to apply.

Macy’s

Macy’s is hiring seasonal workers in all Macy’s locations in the Houston area, including the Galleria. Employees will receive a 20% discount starting on their first day of employment.

Click here to apply.

Know a company who’s hiring in the Houston area for seasonal work? Tell us in the comments below.