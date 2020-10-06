Is Gov. Abbott hinting he will soon reopen Texas bars in his latest tweet?

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest tweet is giving some bar owners hope that he will soon announce the reopening of Texas bars as coronavirus numbers in the state continue to decline.

His recent tweet piqued the interest of many after he used a GIF of two people toasting with beer mugs. In the tweet, he wrote:

“Texans have continued to keep COVID under control. The hospitalizations, number of new positive cases, and positivity rate remain contained. Today was one of the lowest for fatalities in a long time. I will be announcing more openings soon. Cheers!”

The governor did not say when this announcement will be made or what it will be, but Texans are curious to see what businesses he will allow to reopen next.

In his last round of reopenings, Abbott said restaurants, retail shops, gyms, office buildings and factories could increase capacity to 75% starting Sept. 21. He also allowed hospitals to resume elective procedures and nursing homes and assisted living facilities to allow visitations again with health protocols in place.

Abbott ordered that bars remain closed during September’s announcement because they were nationally recognized as places where COVID-19 spreads.

