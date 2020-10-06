Hidalgo: Don’t feel ‘muzzled’ by the state’s ‘thinly-veiled attempt at suppression’

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed Harris County’s only in-person ballot delivery location on Tuesday, saying she was proud to see the long line of people dropping off their mail-in ballots as the state limited the drop off locations from 12 to one at NRG.

“It’s a problem, it’s a thinly-veiled attempt at suppression,” Hidalgo said. “But we’re doing everything we can to make that people can participate and that people can vote and that’s what we see right here.”

She highlighted the efforts to set-up drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting and more early voting locations and Election Day locations.

“The message to the community here is we’re here for you to participate, whatever your political persuasion is,” she said. “We want to make sure that you can participate, that you can vote. We shouldn’t let ourselves be discouraged or muzzled by the state’s actions.”

Watch Hidalgo’s full remarks below.