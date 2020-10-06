Former deputy accused of choking woman in weekend incident; See her charges

HOUSTON – A former Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and driving while intoxicated, according to court documents.

Shelby Danielle Canseco, 29, of Houston, was arrested Monday and is now out on bond.

The arrest stems from an alleged incident on Oct. 4, in which another woman accused Canseco of choking her with her hand.

A Harris County Precinct 6 Constable representative said in a statement to KPRC 2 on Tuesday:

“Deputy Shelby Danielle Canseco was on a six-month probation with us, but is no longer employed here. Deputy Canseco was with Precinct 6 for only four months but has been fired and is no longer employed with the precinct. We have no further information, as the investigation is being handled through Houston Police Department.”