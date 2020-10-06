Father shot, killed at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police said they are searching for a gunman who they believe shot and killed a father inside his apartment Monday.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on South Kirkwood and Westheimer.

According to police, neighbors reported hearing three to four gunshots and minutes later, someone screaming for help.

Police said they had to force their way inside the apartment, where they found the father dead and gunshots in a sliding glass door.

A gun and shell casings were also recovered, police said. Detectives are calling the incident a “senseless murder.”