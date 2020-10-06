Eddie Van Halen has died after battle with cancer, his son says

HOUSTON – Eddie Van Halen’s son has announced on social media that his father has died of throat cancer. He was 65.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever full recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Van Halen’s death was first reported by TMZ.