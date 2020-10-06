Boil water notice issued for these areas in the Lake Livingston area

HOUSTON – Authorities have issued a boil water notice for the following subdivisions in the Lake Livingston area: Natasha Heights, Lakeland Hideaway, Cherokee Forest, and Green Acres.

The Lake Livingston Water Supply Corporation issued a statement which says the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality cited low chlorine in its systems, which prompted the boil water notice.

All customers are asked to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face/brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions, according to the memo.

Here is the full announcement:

LAKE LIVINGSTON WATER SUPPLY - 10/5/20 A boil water notice has been issued for the following subdivisions: Natasha... Posted by Polk County Emergency Management, Texas on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

If you have questions, please call 936-327-3107.

Emergency Management is available to post noticed Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.