HOUSTON – Police are investigating to find out what happened before a dead man was found bound and gagged in northeast Houston Tuesday.

Officers said the man was found near the 3800 block of Woolworth around 12:40 a.m.

According to investigators, 63-year-old Richard Graves was found inside a home by his stepdaughter. The home was ransacked and Graves has signs of trauma throughout his body, police said.

As of right now, police said they don’t have any information on any suspects or a motive.