3 people injured in shooting outside northwest Harris County hotel, deputies say

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Life Flight has been called to a scene where three people were injured in a shooting outside a northwest Harris County hotel, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 9000 block of Mills Road near FM 1960.

Harris County deputies said a disturbance broke out in the parking lot of the hotel, someone grabbed a gun and three people were struck by the gunfire. The conditions of those injured are unknown.

The shooting is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

