Crime Stoppers of Houston celebrates 40 years of service to the community

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

HOUSTON – It’s been an amazing journey for Crime Stoppers of Houston. What started as a tipline to help put criminals away has grown into so much more.

“We are your neighborhood non-profit public safety organization,” said CEO Rania Mankarious. “We are actively addressing every safety issue, every safety concern you have. We do it proactively. We work hand in hand with law enforcement to solve some of those difficult cases. Hand in hand with media and the community.”

As a part of the celebration, Crime Stoppers of Houston is hosting a special speaker series featuring Dateline NBC Correspondent Andrea Canning. The event is on October 19.

