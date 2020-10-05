Beyoncé's pastor Juanita Rasmus tells her own story of surviving depression

Depression can literally cause you to question what’s the reason for living. This is a challenge Pastor Juanita Rasmus faced head-on.
Rasmus, who is the co-pastor of St. Johns United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, wrote the new book “Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out.”
She said her reconnected relationship with God helped her ask the right questions of herself:
- What do I want as it relates to time, money and freedom?
- What do I want in my vocation?
- How do I want to serve the world?
- What do I want in my relationships?
- How do I want to be present to those I love and to those who love me?"
