Beyoncé's pastor Juanita Rasmus tells her own story of surviving depression

Rasmus' new book explains what to do when the bottom falls out

Khambrel Marshall, Meteorologist, "Newsmakers" Host

Depression can literally cause you to question what’s the reason for living. This is a challenge Pastor Juanita Rasmus faced head-on.

Rasmus, who is the co-pastor of St. Johns United Methodist Church in downtown Houston, wrote the new book “Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out.”

She said her reconnected relationship with God helped her ask the right questions of herself:

  • What do I want as it relates to time, money and freedom?
  • What do I want in my vocation?
  • How do I want to serve the world?
  • What do I want in my relationships?
  • How do I want to be present to those I love and to those who love me?"

Connect with author and pastor Juanita Rasmus

  • Pastor Juanita Rasmus
  • Author of “Learning to Be: Finding Your Center After the Bottom Falls Out”
  • Website: www.stjohnsdowntown.org/
  • Phone: 713-659-3237

