VIDEO: President Trump reveals he is learning a lot about COVID-19 while fighting the virus at Walter Reed hospital

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is receiving “great reports” from the doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Doctors said earlier Sunday the president has continued to improve and could be discharged as early as Monday to continue his treatment.

In the third update video posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, Trump also said he is learning a lot about COVID-19 through this experience.

“I learned that by really going to school. This is the real school,” he said. “This isn’t the let’s read the book school, and I get it, and I understand it, and it’s a very interesting thing and I’m going to be letting you know about it.”

Trump thanked the medical staff and his backers for their support while he battles the virus.

“The work they do is just absolutely amazing and I want to thank them all," he said.

Trump also announced that he planned to surprise some of the supporters who were standing outside of Walter Reed after recently meeting with some soldiers and first responders.

“We’re going to pay a little surprise to some of the great patriots that we have out on the streets. They have been out there for a long time, and they got Trump flags. They love our country." said Trump, who later drove-by in his motorcade.

See the full video posted by President Trump on Sunday: