VIDEO: Police investigating after pro-Trump supporter allegedly punches man in the face at Buc-ee’s

Denton police are investigating an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon at a Buc-ee’s, according to a press release.

Police say they responded around 12:40 p.m. to a local hospital regarding the assault that happened on the 2800 block of S. I-35E. A man reported that he was assaulted by an unknown male at the gas station.

The victim told police that he and his friend observed supporters of President Donald Trump at the Buc-ee’s. A verbal argument occurred, and the victim said the man then punched him in the face.

Part of the incident was capture on video and posted on social media.

In the 16-second video, a man in a mustard yellow hat and black shirt can be seen yelling and cursing at a man. The suspect demanded that the victim turn something off, apparently the video that they were recording.

We are aware of an assault that occurred at Buccee’s in our city this afternoon. A report has been taken and detectives are conducting an investigation. If you have information, please call Denton Police at (940) 349-8181. The suspect is in the brown/red hat and black t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/WfaifE1qKu — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) October 3, 2020

The man threatens to hit the man before landing a punch that knocks the man to the ground.

“Get up (expletive),” the suspect said.

Police said the victim suffered an abrasion below his right eyebrow. He also has a broken tooth.

The unknown suspect was last seen in a dark-colored Dodge Ram.

Denton police say they have received the video circulating on social media. However, anyone who witnessed the altercation or has additional information is asked to call 940-349-8181.

Here is the video posted on social media. Be aware that this video contains graphic language.