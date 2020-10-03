Popular deep-fried, stuffed Korean-style hot dogs coming to Bellaire Food Street this fall

HOUSTON – This fall, an in-demand delicacy of Korean street food is coming to the Bellaire Food Street, a food hall in Houston’s Chinatown, according to Eater.

Known for its deep-fried hot dogs on a stick, Myungrand Hot Dog is opening a rebranded outpost, Two Hands, at 9393 Bellaire Street. The restaurant will feature the popular hot dogs, which are stuffed with unusual fillings such as rice cake, crispy potatoes and squid ink.

Myungrand Hot Dog has more than 700 locations in Korea and has opened 15 locations in the United States since 2018. There is one in Carrollton, Texas.

Two Hands, which is expected to have the same offering as Myungrand, opened earlier this year in Lewisville, Texas.

The Bellaire Food Street will feature a number of popular street foods, including Korean fried chicken, spicy hot pots, and fancy popsicles, according to Eater.