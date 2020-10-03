Houston doctors discuss experimental treatment used on President Trump

HOUSTON – A doctor with Baylor College of Medicine said it’s too early to know how things will play out now that President Trump is being treated for COVID-19.

“He is the president, right? So we need to be very careful with the president of the United States' health,” said Dr. Thomas Giordano, the chief of infectious disease at Baylor.

The president gave the thumbs up as he approached Marine One to head to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Trump’s doctor said the president received an experimental antibody cocktail from Regeneron.

“It sort of mimics what you would normally get a couple weeks into your infection anyway to sort of speed up the healing and protective process,” Giordano said.

A few other people in the president’s circle have tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

But Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, said it’s too early to know exactly how the president came down with COVID-19.

Giordano said it can take days for people with COVID-19 to get very sick, so the president isn’t in the clear just yet.

“When he gets better we’ll know it and if couple, ten days go by and he’s not gotten really ill then I think we’re out of the woods on that,” Giordano said.