HCSO: Deputy injured in crash during pursuit in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash while pursuing a suspect early Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of the Interstate 10 Frontage Road and Fry road in west Harris County.

The deputy was pursuing a suspect in the area. When he made a u-turn at the intersection, another vehicle struck his patrol car.

The deputy suffered injuries to his leg and cut to his face caused by glass. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, HCSO Capt. J. Shannon said.

The civilian who struck the deputy’s patrol car did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

Traffic unit is working a fleet at Fry and I 10 Deputy suffered non life threatening injuries. The vehicle he was pursuing was stopped by other Deputies. East bound feeder and Fry RD are shut down. pic.twitter.com/NCp0aPE0vo — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 3, 2020

The suspect the deputy had been pursuing was stopped and taken into custody by another deputy later that morning, Shannon said.