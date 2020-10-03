Church seeking donations after man drives through front door causing $300,000 in damage

HOUSTON – A southeast Houston church is still rebuilding after a car crashed through its front door.

Earlier this month, the car smashed into New Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church along Beldart and South Wayside Drive.

The driver was seen moments after the crash, tearing up the inside of the church, before he took off.

The suspect was later caught and arrested but not before causing an estimated $300,000 worth of damage.

“We wish he was here. Maybe seeing the damage done would give remorse but certainly, the church as we recognize we are the recipients of mercy. We are to have mercy,” said Pastor Ronald Smith.

The church has created a GoFundMe to help raise money.