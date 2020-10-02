WATCH: President Trump speaks for first time following his positive COVID-19 test

President Donald Trump shared a video Friday announcing he would be going to Walter Reed medical center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Earlier in the day, Trump confirmed that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, after a close White House advisor also contracted the virus.

“I think I am doing very well. But, we are going to make sure that things work out,” President Trump said in the video posted on Twitter. “The first lady is doing very well.”

He said he will never forget the support.

See the full video here: