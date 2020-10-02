81ºF

WATCH: President Trump speaks for first time following his positive COVID-19 test

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 02: U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump shared a video Friday announcing he would be going to Walter Reed medical center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Earlier in the day, Trump confirmed that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, after a close White House advisor also contracted the virus.

“I think I am doing very well. But, we are going to make sure that things work out,” President Trump said in the video posted on Twitter. “The first lady is doing very well.”

He said he will never forget the support.

See the full video here:

