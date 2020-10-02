Man transported via Life Flight after incident involving potential relative in Katy, deputies say

KATY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the Katy area after a man was seriously injured by someone who they believe is his relative.
Deputies said the incident happened in the 6700 block of Albion Crescent Drive.
According to investigators, an older, injured adult was transported via LifeFlight following the incident. Deputies said a man is detained.
@HCSOTexas units responded to the 6700 block of Albion Crescent Dr in the Katy area. Preliminary info: an older adult has sustained serious injuries possibly at the hands of a relative. One adult male is detained. The injured male has been taken by LifeFlight. #HouNews— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 2, 2020