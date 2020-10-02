78ºF

Man transported via Life Flight after incident involving potential relative in Katy, deputies say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Harris County deputies investigating after man hospitalized in assault at Katy home on Oct. 2, 2020. (KPRC)

KATY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating in the Katy area after a man was seriously injured by someone who they believe is his relative.

Deputies said the incident happened in the 6700 block of Albion Crescent Drive.

According to investigators, an older, injured adult was transported via LifeFlight following the incident. Deputies said a man is detained.

