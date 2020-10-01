83ºF

Beyond the issues: What do you want people to talk about when they’re trying to get your vote?

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, people wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims in Midwest City, Okla. The government issues the jobs report Friday, Sept. 4, for August at a time of continuing layoffs and high unemployment. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, people wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims in Midwest City, Okla. The government issues the jobs report Friday, Sept. 4, for August at a time of continuing layoffs and high unemployment. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The issues are on politicians' minds right now, from COVID-19 and unemployment to education, racial relations, health care and climate change.

But what’s on your mind right now? Share what you want politicians to talk about when they’re trying to get your vote, in the comments below.

KPRC 2 wants to report on what your life stories are telling as Election Day approaches. Please include accurate email information, as we could contact you for Decision 2020 election on-air and online coverage.

