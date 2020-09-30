What to know about this year’s Jewish Book & Arts Festival in Houston

HOUSTON – A lineup of international authors, novelists and experts will make the virtual stage at this year’s Jewish Book & Arts Festival.

Hosted by the community of Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, the entire literature and arts festival is going virtual this year due to the pandemic, according to a news release.

The list of best-selling authors include UK-based author Raffi Berg, who wrote the book “Red Sea Spies,” Israeli authors Natan Sharansky and Gil Troy, and Esther Amini, who wrote the memoir “Concealed.” The memoir is also the festival’s featured Community Read.

Debbie Kaplan, chair of the festival said in the release attendees can catch a sneak preview of the event on October 22 at 7:30 p.m. to learn about the experience around the Douglas family, based on the documentary “The Untamable Kirk Douglas." Actor Cameron Douglas will make a virtual stop during the festival sneak preview.

The festival is set for Nov. 1-22. Registration is required for all featured events. To see a complete list of events and to purchase tickets, click here.

IF YOU GO (VIRTUALLY)

Jewish Book & Arts Festival

Date: November 1-22

Time: Varies by event (click here for schedule)