Officials provide update on investigation of SWAT incident at Stephen F. Austin University

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Officials at Stephen F. Austin State University are set to provide an update into the investigation of a SWAT incident that the victim says was a racist setup.

SFA freshman Christin Evans, 17, said her white roommates orchestrated the incident that led to police storming her dorm room with guns drawn.

The school’s president said he believes the students filed a false report and violated the student code of conduct.

