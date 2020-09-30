Houston-area health organization says patients targeted in phishing incident

HOUSTON – Legacy Community Health announced Tuesday that some of its patients were victims of an email phishing incident.

The organization said it had mailed letters to affected patients.

In a news release Legacy did not disclose how many people at its 15 Houston-area locations were affected by the phishing incident, issuing a statement which read, in part:

“We take protecting the confidentiality our patients very seriously. In response to this incident, Legacy conducted an in-depth investigation and a cyber-security firm was engaged to assist. Legacy has no reason to believe that any patient information has been misused or viewed; however, in an abundance of caution, Legacy mailed letters to patients whose information may have been contained in the email account.”

“Legacy deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause its patients. To help prevent something like this from happening again, we enhancing email security and reinforcing education with employees.”