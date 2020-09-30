Crosby High School closed for cleaning through end of the week; in-person classes resume Monday

CROSBY, Texas – Students and staff at Crosby High School will be staying home until Monday due to campus closure.

According to the Crosby Independent School District, the school closed Wednesday and will remain closed through the end of the week for cleaning.

CISD Superintendent Scott Davis said the campus' criteria for a closure “counts COVID-19 positive cases aggregated from both students and teachers via a rolling, seven-day average. Using a rolling average affords students, parents and staff a bit of a warning that an impending closure exists.”

While the district would prefer to use Saturday and Sunday as part of the three days needed to clean the campus, Davis said the high school reached the average Wednesday, causing the district to close the school and move remote learning for the rest of the week.

Davis gave a statement to KPRC 2 that said, in part:

“Using a percentage of .2% of the campus’s capacity provides the daily numbers with which to calculate the rolling average. That is simply 4 positive cases for our HS, for example. Yes, that is conservative, but we are also living out these procedures in real-time as we work through this unprecedented school year. Once we return from the closure, we reset the average to begin again for that campus.”