TSA officers at Houston’s IAH find 6 loaded, 2 unloaded guns over one-week period

HOUSTON – The Transportation Security Administration at George Bush Intercontinental Airport found eight guns inside luggage over the course of a week, according to a news release.

Those eight were part of 92 that have been found in 2020, meaning 11.5% of guns found at IAH were found in just a week, the release revealed.

Of those eight, six of them were loaded. Here is a breakdown:

9/20/2020: .40 loaded

9/20/2020: 9mm loaded

9/22/2020: .380 loaded

9/23/2020: .380 loaded

9/23/2020: .357 loaded

9/24/2020: .380 unloaded

9/24/2020: 9mm unloaded

9/27/2020: 9mm loaded

“Guns are prohibited in the cabins of airplanes. This law has been in place long before TSA existed,” said Juan Sanchez, TSA’s Federal Security Director for IAH. “The majority of travelers claim they forgot they had a gun in their carry-on bags, that is not an acceptable reason for bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint.”

TSA guidelines say that firearms are allowed on flights if they are properly packaged in checked bags, unloaded, and declared at check-in.

Go online to see the rules for transporting firearms.