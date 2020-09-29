‘Say Their Names’ Traveling Memorial open to the public

HOUSTON – A traveling memorial honoring more than 200 Black Americans from Martin Luther King Jr. to George Floyd opened to the public on Tuesday morning in Emancipation Park.

Kylon Ratcliff visited the memorial on Tuesday morning and said it was difficult to see the names and images.

“It is something that was necessary and it’s something that reminds me there is still a lot of work to be done,” said Ratcliff.

Oceil White said that she hopes other Houstonians will come to the memorial and take time to reflect.

“It is a cohesiveness, it’s a come together and let’s see what we can do and its an awareness of the injustice that is going on in America,” White said.

Houston rapper, activist and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth led the effort to bring the “Say Their Names” exhibit to his hometown, which was set up and unveiled Monday evening at Emancipation Park.