Marranitos: This Mexican pastry KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes shared will make you feel like fall

HOUSTON – KPRC 2′s Anavid Reyes is always whipping up something on her social media pages, but this time she featured her mama’s pastry, perfect for fall: “maranitos.”

Marranitos or “little piggies” are a Mexican sweet bread that “tastes like a mix of chocolate, cinnamon and molasses.”

This Mexican sweet bread is called “maranitos,” or little piggies. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Anavid said the breads are perfect to dip in a coffee or chocolate abuelita on a cool morning.

Of course, like anything they taste best fresh, but not to worry if they get stale. You can enjoy them stale or fresh because you dip them in the coffee or chocolate and they get soft all over again. Some folks actually like them a little stale because they don’t fall apart in your drink.

Aren’t they just adorable? Now, we just have to beg Anavid’s mom for the recipe or pick them up at a Houston bakery. Do you love to make or buy these or have childhood memories about them? Leave a comment for us or a link to your favorite recipe.