Man takes gun from armed robbers; kills one, injures other in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A northside man turned the tables on two accused teen robbers who he says tried to rob him, according to authorities.

The incident happened at noon in a crowded strip mall parking lot in the 5200 block of Aldine Mail Route at I-69.

According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the man was getting into his truck to leave when two teenagers walked up to him. The man told detectives at least one of the alleged robbers was armed.

“He’s reporting that these two suspects attempted to rob him, to take his vehicle,” said Sgt. Jason Brown with the HCSO Homicide Division. “He was able to take one of the pistols from the suspect and (shot) both of those suspects.”

Derrick Christom who witnessed the event said he was grabbing a hamburger at a nearby restaurant when he heard the commotion.

“When the shots started you just seen people start running," Christom said.

One of the teens was struck in the head and chest, officials said. He was pronounced dead a short time later at Kingwood Hospital, officials said.

The second teen was wounded but managed to run into an apartment building across the street, officials said. When he was found, he was also rushed to Kingwood Hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Detectives said the man who shot the teens is cooperating and giving a statement. They expect the case to be referred directly to a grand jury.