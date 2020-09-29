Police chase in Katy area ends, driver in custody

HOUSTON – Authorities were involved in a high-speed chase in the Katy area Tuesday.

According to authorities, the chase was on I-10 westbound. The vehicle in question is a white KIA sedan and there were several HPD vehicles in pursuit.

It is unclear what started the chase. The driver exited near Highway 6, where authorities attempted what appeared to be a PIT maneuver. The driver evaded police and took a U-turn where the driver was stopped and taken into custody.

There is no information on who the driver is, or whether there was anyone else in the vehicle.

According to HPD, the chase started as an assault with someone fleeing the scene.

This is a developing story.