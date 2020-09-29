Ask 2: Can I turn right on a red signal if I am on the second lane from the right that allows right turns?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can I turn right on a red signal if I am on the second lane from the right that allows right turns?

Answer: No.

According to Thelma Rasmus, driving instructor for Broussard Driving School in Houston, in order to legally turn right on red, you must be on the farther right lane. It is illegal to turn right on the second lane if the traffic signal is red.

Rasmus said drivers must adhere to traffic signs that prohibit turning on a red traffic light.

Do you have a question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.