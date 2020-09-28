Man, woman dead in possible murder-suicide in northeast Houston, sheriff says

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and the Houston Police Department are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a possible murder-suicide in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At 2:56 p.m. Monday, Gonzalez tweeted that deputies were en route to the 14400 block of Wildwood Springs Lane where the man and woman were pronounced dead.

@HCSOTexas Investigators are enroute to a possible murder-suicide at the 14400 block of Wildwood Springs Ln in NE Harris County. Two adults, a male and female, have been pronounced deceased at the scene. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 28, 2020

Gonzalez said the location was within the limits of the city of Houston and as a result, HPD would be the lead investigative agency on the case.

As of 4:30 p.m., law enforcement officials were waiting for the medical examiner’s office to arrive as investigations continue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.