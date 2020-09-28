79ºF

Man, woman dead in possible murder-suicide in northeast Houston, sheriff says

Tulsi Kamath, Senior Digital News Editor

HOUSTON – Harris County Sheriff’s deputies and the Houston Police Department are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead in a possible murder-suicide in northeast Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

At 2:56 p.m. Monday, Gonzalez tweeted that deputies were en route to the 14400 block of Wildwood Springs Lane where the man and woman were pronounced dead.

Gonzalez said the location was within the limits of the city of Houston and as a result, HPD would be the lead investigative agency on the case.

As of 4:30 p.m., law enforcement officials were waiting for the medical examiner’s office to arrive as investigations continue.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

