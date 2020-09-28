Pre-K, Kindergarten students return back to class in Fort Bend ISD

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend ISD students started returning to classes on Monday.
Teachers welcomed Pre-K and Kindergarten students back to campuses.
The day at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Fresno looked very different than years past.
About 60% of families opted to remain online, according to FBISD.
Class sizes are smaller than normal based on the size of the room to allow for social distancing.
Return dates for Fort Bend ISD students are:
- September 28: PreK/Kinder
- September 30: 1st Grade
- October 2: 2nd Grade
- October 5: 6th/9th Grade
- October 6: 3rd Grade
- October 7: 7th/10th Grade
- October 8: 4th Grade
- October 9: 5th/8th/11th/12th Grades