Pre-K, Kindergarten students return back to class in Fort Bend ISD

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Fort Bend ISD students started returning to classes on Monday.

Teachers welcomed Pre-K and Kindergarten students back to campuses.

The day at Rosa Parks Elementary School in Fresno looked very different than years past.

About 60% of families opted to remain online, according to FBISD.

Class sizes are smaller than normal based on the size of the room to allow for social distancing.

Return dates for Fort Bend ISD students are: