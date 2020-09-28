Kamala Harris lookalike in the works, Houston-based plastic surgeon says

HOUSTON – A Houston woman plans to go under the knife to look like Democratic vice-presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, according to Houston-based plastic surgeon and MTV “I Want a Famous Face” star Dr. Franklin Rose.

Utopia Plastic Surgery and MedSpa, located in the Uptown area, says a woman identified as “Cynthia Anne,” who has the same lineage as Harris – Black and Asian heritage – wants to look like Harris and plans to have eight surgeries to look like her.

Cynthia Anne is quoted as saying this in a news release about her plans: “Kamala is an inspiration and an excellent role model for women of color, as well as for all women and all people everywhere.”

Rose’s office says Cynthia’s surgeries will include breast augmentation, a liquid rhinoplasty, a “mommy makeover” to include a tummy tuck, liposuction and eyelid lift, along with Botox, fillers, and injectable treatments.

A woman identified as Cynthia Anne wants to look like Sen. Kamala Harris. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

