Former Texans players, Houston-area athletic trainer named among group involved in medical fraud, documents say

HOUSTON – Two former Texans players -- Shantee Orr and Corey Bradford -- are among eight former NFL players accused of submitting false and forged claims to receive benefits from a health reimbursement account for NFL players.

Court documents allege the claims were submitted in conjunction with athletic trainer Louis Ray, 59, of Humble, at his facility, Rehab Express.

In addition to Orr and Bradford, former NFL players Chadwick Slaughter, James Adkisson, Jonathan Hadnot, Clint Ingram, Derrick Pope and Fabian Washington are named in the court documents from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

The alleged fraud happened between March 7, 2016 until November 30, 2018 and involved 92 claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan totaling $723,826, documents say.

All claims were for alleged treatments from Ray.

Documents claim that Pope, Ingram, and Bradford “confessed” to being involved with Ray in a scheme to provide false reimbursement claims to the HRA.