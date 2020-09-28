71ºF

Ask 2: What sort of roadwork is going on on State Highway 3 south, beginning at El Dorado?

Anavid Reyes, Traffic Expert, KPRC

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What sort of roadwork is going on on State Highway 3 south, beginning at El Dorado?

Answer: Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin and Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced that construction on the El Dorado Boulevard widening project began May of this year. This project includes a new two-lane 150′ bridge along Horsepen Bayou, and modification of existing traffic signals at Brook Forrest Drive and Clear Lake City Boulevard.

“This is a vital road infrastructure project that will address mobility issues in this fast-growing region,” said Mayor Pro Tem Martin. “With the help of Harris County Precinct 2, we are glad to officially break ground on this long-awaited project. A special thank you to all residents, community members, and local stakeholders for providing comments and support that helped make this project possible," according to the City of Houston.

