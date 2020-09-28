Ask 2: Is it illegal to cross a parking lot to avoid a traffic light?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it illegal to cross a parking lot to avoid a traffic light?

Answer: Yes.

Section 545.423 of the Texas Transportation Code stated that drivers “may not cross a sidewalk or drive through a driveway, parking lot, or business or residential entrance without stopping the vehicle.”

Drivers also cannot cross or drive in or on a sidewalk, driveway, parking lot, or residence at an intersection to turn from one highway to another, especially when avoiding a traffic light.

Violators can be convicted of a misdemeanor and face a $250 fine.

