These 2 Texas cities are ranked among the best places to live in America

Money Magazine unveiled its annual list of the best places to live in America.

Whittled down from some 1,890 locations, the list features 50 cities across the nation.

Two Texas cities made it on the list -- New Braunfels and Rockwall.

In making its determinations, Money Magazine said it analyzed nearly 212,000 different data points related to factors like a location’s economy, housing market, cost of living, diversity, public education, health and safety, weather and lifestyle and available amenities.

Rockwall made its debut on the list at no. 4 while New Braunfels came in at no. 25 on the list.

In its assessment of New Braunfels and Rockwall, the publication cites the cities' recreation, affordable housing and strong job markets as their attributes.

Here are the top 10 best places to live in America, according to Money Magazine

Evans, Georgia Parker, Colorado Meridian, Idaho Rockwall, Texas Columbia, Maryland Westfield, Indiana Syracuse, Utah Franklin, Tennessee Woodbury, Minnesota Morrisville, North Carolina

View Money Magazine’s list of the best places to live in America in its entirety here.

