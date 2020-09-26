Have you seen her? Houston police searching for missing 76-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

The Houston Police Department is searching for an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s reported missing in Houston.

Gloria Saldana, 76, was last seen Friday leaving the 10100 block of Lost Trail St. in an unknown direction.

Saldana is described as a Hispanic female weighing 104 pounds and standing 4′8′' tall with brown eyes and black and grey hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.