’First big Black woman’: Lizzo reacts to landing cover of Vogue magazine

Houston’s own Lizzo was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, and she is excited to be representing Black women everywhere.

“I am the first big Black woman on the cover of Vogue magazine,” Lizzo, who’s real name is Melissa Jefferson, said on Instagram. " The first black anything feels overdue. But our time has come. To all my Black girls, if someone like you hasn’t done it yet— BE THE FIRST."

The cover was shot by Hype Williams. Lizzo said it is about more than just representing body positivity. it is about acknowledging that bodies are different and that people come in all shapes and sizes.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” Lizzo told Vogue. “It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body, and not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

You can read the full story on Vogue.com.