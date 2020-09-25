FBI looking for additional victims of ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris child pornography investigation

The FBI is seeking to identify additional underage children that were asked by Jerry Harris to produce or view sexually graphic videos or photos or engage in sexual conduct, the agency announced Friday.

The star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” Harris, 21, was arrested on a federal child pornography charge for allegedly enticing an underage boy to produce and transmit sexually explicit videos and photos of himself last week.

The FBI is looking for potential victims that may have abused in person or through the following social media account:

Snapchat username: jerry_714

Instagram username: __jcoleofficial

Any other account believed to be used by Jeremiah “Jerry” Harris

If you believe you or your minor dependent(s) were victimized by Harris, the FBI request you complete this brief questionnaire.

All responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify potential victims. The agency says that you may have already given this information to an FBI agent, but to provide the information again in the questionnaire.

Based on your responses, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. All identities of victims will be kept confidential, the FBI says.