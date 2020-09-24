‘I was screaming, crying and begging for help.’ Houston hit-and-run victim speaks from ICU bed

HARRIS COUNTY – Detectives are searching for the driver of a Toyota Corolla seen on surveillance footage driving away from a hit-and-run accident in Houston that left a motorcyclist in the ICU.

From his hospital bed at HCA Kingwood, Chris Pulido said Tuesday was the first time in 25 years of riding a motorcycle he had ever been in a crash. He said he was a block away from his home in north Houston. He was returning from a nearby store when the car turned in front of him.

“It hurt a lot," Pulido said. "I was screaming, crying and begging for help. I was just freaking out, I was just in shock.”

He said he tried to brake, but the road was wet. He slammed into the side of the sedan.

A surveillance video of the crash appeared to support Pulido’s account.

Pulido suffered five badly broken ribs that doctors said are pushing against his lungs. His ankle was badly broken. His foot “dangled” from his body. Several of his top front teeth were also broken, among other injuries.

“The driver had no concern. Obviously, he was scared. Or, you know, I don’t know what was going on in his mind,” Pulido said. “I just want to say, I forgive you. I hope you come to your senses and turn yourself in.”

“In my conscience, I let this person go in peace,” Pulido added. “But you see, that’s God’s law. Now you gotta deal with man’s law. So, good luck and God be with you in this situation.”

Detectives with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a white or silver Toyota Corolla with damage on the right passenger’s side of the vehicle, where Pulido’s motorcycle hit.

Pulido supports his family as a welder but does not qualify for official paid sick time off and is also uninsured.

His wife set up a GoFundMe account if you would like to contribute.