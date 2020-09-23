The Centers for Disease Control just put the kibosh on Halloween

HOUSTON – The Centers for Disease Control is putting the kibosh on Halloween.

The federal agency released new guidelines this week that puts traditional Halloween activities into low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk for COVID-19 spread categories.

It says indoor haunted houses, traditional trick or treating, hayrides and costume parties are all considered high risk for spreading COVID-19 and they want us to skip them this year. The agency says safer, “low risk” things to do this year include carving or decorating pumpkins with your own family members, an outdoor scavenger hunt or a virtual Halloween costume contest.

To read the full CDC release and alternate low-risk Halloween activities, click here.

Meanwhile, this Houston man who goes by the name “Jason Hallow” isn’t giving up on trick-or-treating. Check out the Halloween candy chute he created so that kids can still trick or treat while social distancing this Halloween. He’s even included a materials list and instructions so you can make one at your house.