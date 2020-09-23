Southwest Airlines BOGO airfare deal is good through Sept. 24

HOUSTON – If you’re planning a getaway this year and you’re a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards member, you have until tomorrow to book a flight and get one free. From now until Sept. 24, 2020, people who book a flight for travel through Nov. 15 will get a companion pass that lets a second person travel with them for free (except for taxes and fees).

The pass is valid from Jan. 6 through Feb. 28, 2021. Normally, Southwest Airlines' coveted companion pass is a longterm goal for rapid rewards participants but the airline is trying to get more people flying.

You have to register here to take advantage of the offer.

