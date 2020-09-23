72ºF

Southwest Airlines BOGO airfare deal is good through Sept. 24

Amy Davis, Reporter/Consumer Expert

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – If you’re planning a getaway this year and you’re a Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards member, you have until tomorrow to book a flight and get one free. From now until Sept. 24, 2020, people who book a flight for travel through Nov. 15 will get a companion pass that lets a second person travel with them for free (except for taxes and fees).

The pass is valid from Jan. 6 through Feb. 28, 2021. Normally, Southwest Airlines' coveted companion pass is a longterm goal for rapid rewards participants but the airline is trying to get more people flying.

You have to register here to take advantage of the offer.

For those in the back of the room:

  • Register and purchase a flight by 9/24
  • Travel by 11/15
  • Companion flies free with you 1/6-2/28/2021

