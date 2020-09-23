Lab to offer at-home, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at several Houston-area Walmarts

HOUSTON – Quest Diagnostics is offering at-home and drive-thru coronavirus testing at several Houston-area Walmarts, the lab announced in a press release this week.

The company said it will have more than 500 Walmart locations across the nation, including 41 locations in Texas.

Customers can now purchase a test to diagnose COVID-19 online through QuestDirect. You will have two testing options, at-home or at one of Walmart Neighborhood Market drive-thru pharmacy locations.

“Accessible, high-quality COVID-19 diagnostic testing is essential to containing the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Quest Diagnostics.

How does the test work?

The company says it uses a highly-sensitive molecular diagnostic technologies that have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to aid the detection of the RNA of SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a press release. The testing kit will contain a device for a nasal swab collection.

Once a customer takes the test, results will be available on the company’s patient portal, according to a release. Physicians will also be available to help consumers with the result and make recommendations.