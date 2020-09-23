Here’s how you can win free cupcakes and baked goods every month for the rest of the year

HOUSTON – If you like free stuff, winning and baked goods, sign up for Dessert Gallery’s monthly giveaway on their Facebook or Instagram pages.

The bakery is celebrating its 25th year in Houston. Since 2020 has been rough on everyone, the Dessert Gallery wants us to focus on the silver linings. This month, when you share your silver lining on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #ShareYourSilverLining, you will be entered in a giveaway to win half a dozen piñata cupcakes. You have until September 28th at 11:59 p.m.

Follow the Dessert Gallery’s pages for how you can enter to win in October, November and December.

Instagram: @dessertgallerybakery

Facebook: @dessertgallery