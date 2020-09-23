72ºF

AMBER ALERT: Police searching for missing 3-year-old out of Dallas

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

DALLAS – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing child taken from the Dallas area on Wednesday.

Chasity Collins, 3, was taken from an area near West Ledbetter Drive in Dallas by someone in a white 2009 Lincoln 4dr MKZ sedan, according to authorities.

The vehicle has Texas license plate JJT-5997 and has black wheels on the passenger side and factory silver on the driver’s side, police said.

Chasity is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet tall, weighs 85 pounds and was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt with gray tights and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4065.

