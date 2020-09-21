LIVE: Fort Bend County officials to provide update on Tropical Storm Beta

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County officials will be updating the community on Tropical Storm Beta Monday.
County Judge KP George will be joined by Fort Bend Emergency Coordinator Mark Flathouse and Fort Bend County Drainage District Director Mark Vogler.
The press conference will be livestreamed at 3 p.m.
Here’s what was said:
- 888-777 to get notification from Ft Bend Emergency management
- Flathouse gives more details: preparing for anything that comes this way. emerg operation center is active. 4-6 hrs making decisions. over the next few days, it is vital for have FBC alert number to receive these updates