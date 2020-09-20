LIST: Local school districts cancel in-person, virtual learning ahead of Beta

HOUSTON – A number of Houston-area school districts and colleges are canceling in-person and virtual learning next week due to Tropical Storm Beta.

The forecast projects strong winds, possible flooding and excessive rain along the Texas coast.

Here is the list of local school districts closures:

Angleton ISD

Angleton ISD will cancel on-campus and online learning for Monday.

The district will provide an update about the rest of the week as they monitor the weather.

Bay City ISD

Bay City ISD will close all schools on Monday.

Boling ISD

Boling ISD will cancel in-person and online learning on Monday. Teachers and staff don’t need to report to work unless otherwise instructed by a principal or supervisor, officials said.

The district is concerned about strong winds, potential prolonged power outages and considerable rain.

Brazoria ISD

All schools and facilities in Brazoria ISD will be closed Monday. This includes both at-home and at-school learning as well as after-school activities, officials said.

A decision regarding school closure for Tuesday will be made and announced Monday.

The school board meeting scheduled for Monday has also been canceled.

Brazosport ISD

All Brazosport ISD schools, including virtual learning, and facilities will be closed Monday.

Calhoun County ISD

All Calhoun County ISD schools will be closed on Monday.

Galveston ISD

Galveston ISD will cancel classes Monday and Tuesday due to potential flooding conditions amid Tropical Storm Beta. This includes both on-site or remote instruction.

The next update will be provided Monday at 3 p.m., officials said.

Matagorda ISD

Matagorda ISD will close all schools and facilities on Monday.

The district will announce plans for Tuesday as the storm progresses.

Officials said residents should follow county officials and new stations to monitor the storm.

Sweeny ISD

Sweeny ISD has canceled all virtual and in-person instruction and extracurricular activities for Monday. All district facilities will also be closed.

The district is expected to witness tropical force winds and some residents may experience flooding, depending on rain bands.

The district plans to monitor the storm announce plans for Tuesday as soon as they can.

The top priority is to remain safe, officials said.

Tidehaven ISD

All Tidehaven ISD schools will be closed on Monday.

Van Vleck ISD

All Van Vleck ISD schools will be closed on Monday.

Wharton ISD

All Wharton ISD schools will be closed Monday, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Here are the closures for Houston-area colleges and universities:

Brazosport College

Brazosport College will cancel all day and evening classes Monday.