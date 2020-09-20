4 killed in plane crash in Hilltop Lakes in Leon County, officials say

Four people were killed in a plane crash in Hilltop Lakes in Leon County, according to KBTX.

Officials said the pilot was having engine trouble and was attempting to make an emergency landing at the Hilltop Lakes airport. The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m.

According to KBTX, flight records showed a 1984 single-engine plane left Horseshoe Bay Resort near Marble Falls, west of Austin, at 10:00 a.m. Sunday. The plane was headed to the Natchitoches, Louisiana Regional Airport.

The pilot contacted the FAA before the crash indicating that the plane was having engine problems, officials told KBTX.

Investigators have not released the names of the victims yet.