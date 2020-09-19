Top agriculture official says he’s in favor of Texas expanding medical marijuana

HOUSTON – Should Texas expand medical marijuana?

Well, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller believes the state should.

During a tour of the Austin-based marijuana facility Compassionate Cultivation on Thursday, Miller said he wanted to learn more about how hemp, THC and medical marijuana can help people.

After meeting with a group of parents whose children use medical marijuana for autism and other conditions, Miller said he is in favor of expanding the use of medical marijuana, according to a report by Austin NBC affiliate KXAN.

“I would certainly expand medical marijuana. If it’ll help somebody, I’m for it. Whatever it is. I mean, a toothache, I don’t care. If it’s a cure, if it [alleviates] pain, we should be able to use that,” he said.

Last legislative session, lawmakers approved allowing low-THC cannabis to be prescribed to treat conditions including epilepsy, autism, multiple sclerosis and terminal cancer, according to KXAN.

Compassionate Cultivation is one of three in the state that are licensed to grow marijuana for medicinal use.